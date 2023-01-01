Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 vs G15 5530 (2023)

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~68.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray, Purple
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +20%
300 nits
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
6.14 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023) +5%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
