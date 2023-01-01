Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 vs G15 5530 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~68.4%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray, Purple
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|500 grams
|880 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +12%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11044
G15 5530 (2023) +21%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +10%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14112
G15 5530 (2023) +29%
18239
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
