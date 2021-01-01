Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7560: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 7560

Dell Precision 7560
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
  • Dimensions: 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm (14.17" x 9.53" x 0.98-1.07")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7560.
Performance
90
Gaming
35
Display
41
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
81
Case
55
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7560

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 25-27.3 mm (0.98-1.07 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7597
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10055

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Precision 17 5760 vs Dell Precision 7560

Comments

EnglishРусский