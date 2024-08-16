Dell Precision 7670 vs Precision 7560 67 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 Dell Precision 7670 Dell Precision 7560

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Can run popular games at about 1190-1623% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7670 500 nits Precision 7560 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage 11.5 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 +9% 1726 Precision 7560 1586 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 +29% 9422 Precision 7560 7321 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 7560 1577 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 7560 10155

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1450 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 8 GPU performance Precision 7670 +2164% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 91.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.65 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.