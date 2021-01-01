Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7760 or Precision 7560 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7760 and Precision 7560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (135 vs 163.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7760
vs
Precision 7560

Case

Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Width 400 mm (15.75 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 263.6 mm (10.38 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 25.9-28.6 mm (1.02-1.13 inches) 25-27.3 mm (0.98-1.07 inches)
Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~77%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7760
500 nits
Precision 7560
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 7760
0.46 TFLOPS
Precision 7560
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

