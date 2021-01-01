Dell Precision 7760 vs Precision 7560
Dell Precision 7760
Dell Precision 7560
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (135 vs 163.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Width
|400 mm (15.75 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|263.6 mm (10.38 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9-28.6 mm (1.02-1.13 inches)
|25-27.3 mm (0.98-1.07 inches)
|Area
|1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|600:1
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7760 +1%
1640
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7760 +2%
7634
7485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 7760 +2%
1614
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10202
10155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.65 mm
|1.65 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
