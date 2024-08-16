Dell Precision 7670
- Launched: April 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
- Dimensions: 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm (14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.5 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|484 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9376
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
GPU performance
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|91.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes