Dell Precision 7670 Launched: April 2022

Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%

Dimensions: 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm (14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7670. Performance 77 Gaming 82 Display 39 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 88 Case 60 NanoReview Score 67

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.5 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charge power 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1700 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9376

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 GPU performance 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 3 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 91.7 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes