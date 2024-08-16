Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7670: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 7670

  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm (14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7670.
Performance
77
Gaming
82
Display
39
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
88
Case
60
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7670

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.5 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charge power 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9376

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96
GPU performance
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 91.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

