Dell Precision 7770 vs Precision 7670 65 out of 100 VS 67 out of 100 Dell Precision 7770 Dell Precision 7670

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (142.6 vs 163.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.7% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits Precision 7670 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.5 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 484 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7770 1729 Precision 7670 1726 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7770 9129 Precision 7670 +3% 9422

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 96 GPU performance Precision 7770 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Precision 7670 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 2 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 91.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.