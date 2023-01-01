Dell Precision 7680
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
- Dimensions: 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm (14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
88
Gaming
59
Display
39
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
91
Case
52
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7680
Case
|Weight
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|480 / 670 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1887
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14493
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1987
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.