Dell Precision 7680 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%

~80.7% Dimensions: 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm (14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU: - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7680. Performance 88 Gaming 59 Display 39 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 91 Case 52 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7680

Case Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1887 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14493 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1987 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 21346 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 3 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes