Dell Precision 7680 vs Precision 7670
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
|356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.5 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|480 / 670 grams
|484 / 674 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7680 +8%
1859
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7680 +51%
14202
9422
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21131
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|91.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
- Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1