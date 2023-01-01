Dell Precision 7680 vs Precision 7670 61 out of 100 VS 58 out of 100 Dell Precision 7680 Dell Precision 7670

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1300:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7680 500 nits Precision 7670 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.5 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams 484 / 674 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 7680 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 7670 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 91.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Precision 7680: - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.