Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16v or Precision 7680 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs Dell Precision 7680

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Precision 7680
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
Dell Precision 7680
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16v and Dell Precision 7680 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16v
vs
Precision 7680

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches		 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~80.7%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16v
300 nits
Precision 7680 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 480 / 670 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
11558
Precision 7680 +25%
14493
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
14787
Precision 7680 +44%
21346
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16v +18%
5.8 TFLOPS
Precision 7680
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 96 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
    - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
    - Max memory configuration: 128 GB through CAMM module, 64 GB via SODIMM.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or ThinkPad P16
2. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or P15v Gen 3
3. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or Dell Precision 5680
5. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Dell Precision 7680 or Precision 7670
7. Dell Precision 7680 or Precision 5680
8. Dell Precision 7680 or Precision 7780
9. Dell Precision 7680 or Precision 5770
10. Dell Precision 7680 or XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 7680 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский