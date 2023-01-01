Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs Dell Precision 7680
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches
|356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|180 / 240 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|490 grams
|480 / 670 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Precision 7680 +4%
1887
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11558
Precision 7680 +25%
14493
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1888
Precision 7680 +5%
1987
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14787
Precision 7680 +44%
21346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|832 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1537 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|96 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
- Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
- Max memory configuration: 128 GB through CAMM module, 64 GB via SODIMM.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
