Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 16 (2022): full specs and tests

Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm (14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MagicBook 16 (2022).
Performance
62
Gaming
35
Display
51
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
77
Case
81
NanoReview Score
55
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1
sRGB color space 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4%
Response time 14 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9764

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 80.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
4. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
6. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
7. MSI Creator Z16 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
8. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский