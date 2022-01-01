Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%

~82.3% Dimensions: 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm (14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MagicBook 16 (2022). Performance 62 Gaming 35 Display 51 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 77 Case 81 NanoReview Score 55

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 sRGB color space 98.9% Adobe RGB profile 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% Response time 14 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Full charging time 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5936 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1340 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9764

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Loudness 80.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No