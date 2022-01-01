Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
- Launched: March 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
- Dimensions: 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm (14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|98.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.4%
|Response time
|14 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9764
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Loudness
|80.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes