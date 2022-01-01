Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or MagicBook 16 (2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.8 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 68.4%
Response time - 14 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
MagicBook 16 (2022) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 76 dB 80.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
