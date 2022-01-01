Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or MagicBook 16 (2022) – what's better?

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
CPU
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 68.4%
Response time 34 ms 14 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB 80.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
