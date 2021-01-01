Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021): full specs and tests

HP 15 (2021)

HP 15 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
  • Dimensions: 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm (14.11" x 9.53" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the 15 (2021).
Performance
77
Gaming
50
Display
18
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

