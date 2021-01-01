HP 15 (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%

~77.4% Dimensions: 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm (14.11" x 9.53" x 0.78")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the 15 (2021). Performance 77 Gaming 50 Display 18 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 67 Case 78 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 15 (2021)

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Right Charge power 45 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB