HP 250 G8 vs 15 (2021)
HP 250 G8
HP 15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|53%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
