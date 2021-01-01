You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 41 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 - sRGB color space 57.7% - Adobe RGB profile 41.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +20% 300 nits 15 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS - 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a 15 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

