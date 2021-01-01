Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8: full specs and tests

HP 250 G8

HP 250 G8
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm (14.09" x 9.53" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the 250 G8.
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
27
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
48
Case
78
NanoReview Score
49

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 250 G8

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1
sRGB color space 53%
Response time 12 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

