HP 250 G8 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%

~77.5% Dimensions: 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm (14.09" x 9.53" x 0.78")

RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the 250 G8. Performance 76 Gaming 43 Display 27 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 48 Case 78 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 250 G8

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 sRGB color space 53% Response time 12 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4184 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes