50 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
VS
49 out of 100
HP 250 G8
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP 250 G8
From $759
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15
250 nits
250 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
1501
250 G8
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
4939
250 G8
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15
498
250 G8 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
250 G8
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

