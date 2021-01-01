HP Pavilion 15 vs 250 G8
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
78
NanoReview Score
50
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|53%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
1501
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +18%
4939
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
250 G8 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
