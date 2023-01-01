Home > Laptop comparison > Dragonfly Pro: full specs and tests

HP Dragonfly Pro

HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
  • Dimensions: 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm (12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Dragonfly Pro.
Performance
66
Gaming
47
Display
41
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
88
Case
82
NanoReview Score
60
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Dragonfly Pro

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6%
Response time 50 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 27 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9199
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12790
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 80.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs HP Dragonfly Pro
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs HP Dragonfly Pro
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs HP Dragonfly Pro
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs HP Dragonfly Pro
8. LG Gram 14 (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
9. LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
10. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский