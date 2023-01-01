HP Dragonfly Pro Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%

~81% Dimensions: 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm (12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Dragonfly Pro. Performance 66 Gaming 47 Display 41 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 88 Case 82 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Dragonfly Pro

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2 Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1638:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% Response time 50 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7736U Base frequency 27 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1503 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9199 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1551 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12790 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 80.2 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No