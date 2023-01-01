HP Dragonfly Pro
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
- Dimensions: 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm (12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches)
Review
Performance
66
Gaming
47
Display
41
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
88
Case
82
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Dragonfly Pro
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|40.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.6%
|Response time
|50 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|278 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|27 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9199
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12790
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes