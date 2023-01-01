Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly G4 or Dragonfly Pro – what's better?

HP Elite Dragonfly G4 vs Dragonfly Pro

56 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly G4
VS
59 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
HP Elite Dragonfly G4
HP Dragonfly Pro
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite Dragonfly G4 and Dragonfly Pro important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.5 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite Dragonfly G4
vs
Dragonfly Pro

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm
11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches		 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
Area 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1638:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness
Elite Dragonfly G4
400 nits
Dragonfly Pro
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 96 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 278 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Elite Dragonfly G4
1.41 TFLOPS
Dragonfly Pro +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Elite Dragonfly G4 or HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
2. HP Elite Dragonfly G4 or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. HP Elite Dragonfly G4 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. HP Elite Dragonfly G4 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
5. HP Elite Dragonfly G4 or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
6. HP Dragonfly Pro or LG Gram 14 (2023)
7. HP Dragonfly Pro or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
8. HP Dragonfly Pro or Dell XPS 13 9315
9. HP Dragonfly Pro or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. HP Dragonfly Pro or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Dragonfly Pro and Elite Dragonfly G4 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский