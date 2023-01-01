Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 7 7736U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.5 vs 108.8 square inches) Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches Area 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81% Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver White, Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1638:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6% Response time - 50 ms Max. brightness Elite Dragonfly G4 400 nits Dragonfly Pro 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 64.6 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 96 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 278 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS Dragonfly Pro +161% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

