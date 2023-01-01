You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Radeon 680M - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 86 against 64.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 86 against 64.6 watt-hours Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.4 mm Colors White, Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1638:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Dragonfly Pro 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64.6 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 96 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Dragonfly Pro +7% 3.686 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

