60 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
HP Dragonfly Pro
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
GPU Radeon 680M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Dragonfly Pro and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 86 against 64.6 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dragonfly Pro
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness
Dragonfly Pro
400 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 96 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 27 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Dragonfly Pro +7%
3.686 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

