HP Dragonfly Pro vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 86 against 64.6 watt-hours
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|40.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1638:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.6%
|-
|Response time
|50 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|96 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|278 grams
|505 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|27 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +15%
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9245
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +27%
11712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1558
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +17%
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12727
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +10%
14014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
