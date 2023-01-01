HP Elite Dragonfly G4
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
- Dimensions: 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm (11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm
11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|655 cm2 (101.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|310 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7215
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes