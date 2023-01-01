Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly G4: full specs and tests

HP Elite Dragonfly G4

HP Elite Dragonfly G4
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
  • Dimensions: 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm (11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Elite Dragonfly G4.
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
42
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Portability
93
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm
11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches
Area 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6%
Side bezels 3.3 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 310 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7215
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6981
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP Dragonfly Pro or Elite Dragonfly G4
2. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or Elite Dragonfly G4
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
9. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) or HP Elite Dragonfly G4
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

EnglishРусский