Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 68 against 52.6 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~82% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 2560 x 1664 Size 13.5 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Elite Dragonfly G4 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.