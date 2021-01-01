Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 850 G8

HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Launched: December 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm (14.13" x 9.2" x 0.76")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 850 G8.
Performance
75
Gaming
55
Display
46
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
76
Case
81
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 850 G8

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

