You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm

14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 3273:1 - sRGB color space 95% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - Response time 20 ms - Max. brightness EliteBook 850 G8 +150% 1000 nits EliteBook 650 G9 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance EliteBook 850 G8 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS EliteBook 650 G9 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

