Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1203:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|150 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 gramm
|636 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
Omen 16 (2022) +25%
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6419
Omen 16 (2022) +40%
8957
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1415
Omen 16 (2022) +31%
1853
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10556
Omen 16 (2022) +29%
13642
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
