HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
- Dimensions: 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm (12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
46
Display
45
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes