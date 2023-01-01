Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2023): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion 14 (2023)

  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
  • Dimensions: 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm (12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 14 (2023).
Performance
62
Gaming
46
Display
45
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3%
Side bezels 10.3 mm
Colors Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7281
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

