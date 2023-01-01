Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85.8% Side bezels 10.3 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver Blue, Green Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Ambient light sensor No - Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2023) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.