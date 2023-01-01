Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2023) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T

56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2023) and Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2023)
vs
Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case

Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches		 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm
12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85.8%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Green
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 365 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2023) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Swift 14 - SF14-71T
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T and HP Pavilion 14 (2023) or ask any questions
