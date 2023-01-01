Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2023) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2023) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2023)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 172 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion 14 (2023) +4%
2.703 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

