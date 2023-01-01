HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.6%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|172 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7537
7775
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2023) +14%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7281
7817
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1