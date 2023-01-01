Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 10.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Pavilion 14 (2023) +4% 2.703 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

