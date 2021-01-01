HP Pavilion 15 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%

~79.7% Dimensions: 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm (14.18" x 9.21" x 0.7")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 15

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% Side bezels 7.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Voltage 11.34 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1473 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4720 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB