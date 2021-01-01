Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15: full specs and tests

HP Pavilion 15

HP Pavilion 15
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%
  • Dimensions: 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm (14.18" x 9.21" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 15.
Performance
83
Gaming
46
Display
18
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
48
Case
83
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

