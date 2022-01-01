You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.6 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

125% sharper screen – 225 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 130.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.