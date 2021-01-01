Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13: full specs and tests

HP Pavilion Aero 13

HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 298 x 209 x 17 mm (11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion Aero 13.
Performance
74
Gaming
36
Display
47
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
71
Case
94
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1
sRGB color space 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4%
Response time 37 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4950
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7357

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 76.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

