HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 49.9 against 43 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|35 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1316:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.4%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|312 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1331
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5024
7602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1352
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7431
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1