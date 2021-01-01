Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

57 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
64 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 49.9 against 43 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +135%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 or HP Pavilion Aero 13
2. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
5. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) or HP Pavilion Aero 13
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
9. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
10. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский