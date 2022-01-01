You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

70% sharper screen – 170 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (96.6 vs 130.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1316:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 74.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% - Response time 37 ms - Max. brightness Pavilion Aero 13 +60% 400 nits Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 304 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 +2% 1338 Pavilion 15 1306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 +31% 5616 Pavilion 15 4303 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 +2% 1352 Pavilion 15 1322 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Pavilion Aero 13 +50% 7431 Pavilion 15 4968

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.