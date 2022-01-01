Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Pavilion 15

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
HP Pavilion Aero 13
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 70% sharper screen – 170 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (96.6 vs 130.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Aero 13
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 74.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.4% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
Pavilion Aero 13 +60%
400 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 312 gramm 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +31%
5616
Pavilion 15
4303
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +50%
7431
Pavilion 15
4968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and HP Pavilion Aero 13
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and HP Pavilion Aero 13
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and HP Pavilion Aero 13
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and HP Pavilion Aero 13
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and HP Pavilion Aero 13
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 and HP Pavilion 15
7. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) and HP Pavilion 15
8. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and HP Pavilion 15
9. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and HP Pavilion 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and Aero 13 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский