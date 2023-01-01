Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G10: full specs and tests

HP ProBook 440 G10

HP ProBook 440 G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm (12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook 440 G10.
Performance
52
Gaming
59
Display
37
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
81
Portability
84
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 440 G10

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 6
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4029
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP ProBook 440 G10 or HP ProBook 440 G9
2. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
3. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
4. HP ProBook 440 G10 or HP EliteBook 640 G10
5. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Dell Inspiron 14 7430
6. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
7. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
9. HP ProBook 440 G10 or LG Gram 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский