Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs HP ProBook 440 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
- Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 47 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|686 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ProBook 440 G10
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|298 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +32%
6187
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +53%
6173
4029
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ProBook 440 G10:
- Features an optional camera with either 1280 x 720 or 2560 x 1440 resolution.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1