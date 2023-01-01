Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Battery 51 Wh - 42 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.5% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 34.9 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits ProBook 440 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 350 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) undefined TGP 45 W - Type Integrated - Fabrication process 10 nm - GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared - Memory type DDR4 - Memory speed 3.2 Gbps - Shading units (cores) 512 - Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 - Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 - GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 1.43 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G10 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

