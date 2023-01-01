HP ProBook 440 G9 vs 440 G10
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|34.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|350 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1520
ProBook 440 G10 +2%
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 440 G9 +25%
5864
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 440 G9 +2%
1541
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 440 G9 +40%
5660
4029
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|-
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|-
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|-
|Memory type
|DDR4
|-
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|-
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|-
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|-
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
