HP ProBook 450 G10
- Launched: May 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
- Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 450 G10
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4142
Graphics Card
GPU name
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes