HP ProBook 450 G10 vs 440 G10

53 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G10
55 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G10
HP ProBook 450 G10
HP ProBook 440 G10
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G10 and 440 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G10
vs
ProBook 440 G10

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G10
250 nits
ProBook 440 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 6 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

