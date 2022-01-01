HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.6%
- Dimensions: 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
89
Gaming
56
Display
56
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
66
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Case
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.6%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes