HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.6%
  • Dimensions: 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 16 (2022).
Performance
89
Gaming
56
Display
56
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
66
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)

Case

Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17036

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

