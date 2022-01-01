HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.6%

~85.6% Dimensions: 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 16 (2022). Performance 89 Gaming 56 Display 56 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 68 NanoReview Score 66

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)

Case Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.6% Side bezels 5.5 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1756 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12415 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1768 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17036

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No