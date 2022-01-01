HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
- Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|-
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.6%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.67 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|891:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|67%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +121%
12562
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +237%
16721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|39.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
