HP Spectre x360 16 vs ENVY 16 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|200 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1741
ENVY 16 (2023) +3%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9168
ENVY 16 (2023) +25%
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1747
ENVY 16 (2023) +8%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9774
ENVY 16 (2023) +49%
14609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
