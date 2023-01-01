Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 226 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 135 W 200 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 3.46 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

