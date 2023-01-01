Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or ENVY 16 (2023) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs ENVY 16 (2023)

61 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
HP Spectre x360 16
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and ENVY 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
ENVY 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~83.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16
400 nits
ENVY 16 (2023)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 135 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16
3.46 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
4. Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
5. LG Gram 16 (2023) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or HP Spectre x360 16
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or HP Spectre x360 16
10. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) or HP Spectre x360 16
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and Spectre x360 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский