HP Victus 15 (2022 AMD)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.5%
- Dimensions: 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm (14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.5%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6239
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1410
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10310
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes