HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) vs Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)

45 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD)
VS
44 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD)
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
42 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) and Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.6 vs 141.5 square inches)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2023 AMD)
vs
Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space 60% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 200 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 640 grams 190 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2023 AMD) +123%
3.195 TFLOPS
Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
