Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.5 against 42 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.6 vs 141.5 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 60% - Max. brightness Victus 15 (2023 AMD) +20% 300 nits Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 200 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 640 grams 190 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 50 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Victus 15 (2023 AMD) +123% 3.195 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.