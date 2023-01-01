Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2023 Intel): full specs and tests

HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)

HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
  • Dimensions: 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm (14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 16 (2023 Intel).
Performance
85
Gaming
65
Display
51
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Portability
63
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14311
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1929
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19227
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

