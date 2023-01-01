HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
- Dimensions: 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm (14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches)
Review
Performance
85
Gaming
65
Display
51
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Portability
63
NanoReview Score
64
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14311
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1929
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19227
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes