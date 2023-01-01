Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray Material Plastic - Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2023 Intel) +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter - 655 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2023 Intel) 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2023) +40% 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

