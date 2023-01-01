Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2023 Intel) or Omen 16 (2023) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) vs Omen 16 (2023)

64 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2023)
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
HP Omen 16 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) and Omen 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
vs
Omen 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches		 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~78.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 11.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver
Material Plastic -
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 98%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 / 280 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 630 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 145 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 17 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2023) +150%
17 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

