HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10
  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm (12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Firefly 14 G10.
Performance
62
Gaming
56
Display
38
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 310 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7506
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1727
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7434
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

Promotion
