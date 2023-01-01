Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Battery - 51 Wh 76 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.7 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 368.7 x 250.9 x 19.9 mm

14.52 x 9.88 x 0.78 inches 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm

12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.3% Side bezels 12 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 16 G10 250 nits ZBook Firefly 14 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 16 G10 5.8 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 14 G10 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1W 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

