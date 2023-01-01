Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 51 against 39.3 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 227.36 x 17.95 mm

12.51 x 8.95 x 0.71 inches 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm

12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches Area 722 cm2 (112 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.3% Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 +60% 400 nits ZBook Firefly 14 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A500 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 14 G10 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P14s Gen 4: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.