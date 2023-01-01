HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
- Dimensions: 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm (14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
87
Gaming
38
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
57
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Case
|Weight
|2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches
|Area
|910 cm2 (141 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 200 / 230 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|712 / 754 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21372
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes