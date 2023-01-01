Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G10: full specs and tests

HP ZBook Fury 16 G10

HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
  • Dimensions: 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm (14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Fury 16 G10.
Performance
87
Gaming
38
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
57
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6%
Side bezels 9.2 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Liquid metal No

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 712 / 754 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21372
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

